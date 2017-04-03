State's fallen soldiers honored
Members of the Michael Vann Johnson Jr. American Legion Post 74 in North Little Rock stand at attention Saturday before the Tribute to Fallen Heroes Ceremony at the Sherwood Forest recreation center in Sherwood. The post was named for an Arkansan who died in Iraq in 2003.
