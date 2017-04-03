State legislators' grades on pot measures mixed
Attorney David Couch and Occupy Little Rock member Kaitlin Lott speak after a hearing Friday to determine whether Lott and fellow Occupy member Adam Lansky will get on the ballot in the Little Rock city director elections. The man who got the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment on last year's ballot is giving the Legislature an A for not infringing on the voter-approved measure, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|church of satan
|Sat
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Apr 6
|Team Screwfixit
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC