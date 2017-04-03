Some see bills on lending fees, pawn deals as contradictory
One of the bills enacted in the recent legislative session was aimed at stopping one sort of money lender from counting fees separate from interest, but another bill that's awaiting action by the governor would formalize the practice for pawnshops. The juxtaposition has advocates who oppose high-cost lending scratching their heads and asking Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto House Bill 2164 by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro.
