Shooting victim rushed to help, his f...

Shooting victim rushed to help, his family says

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NWAonline

Catorius Thomas, sister of homicide victim Rodney Austin, weeps with family members at a memorial service at their mother's home in Little Rock on Sunday. A homicide victim's sister stood on her mother's porch on Sunday's sunny afternoon enraged, distraught and heartbroken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
rehead from tobacco store on main st Apr 6 Team Screwfixit 2
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Apr 6 Nunya469 1,781
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 5 djc 25
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Apr 5 Guest 40
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC