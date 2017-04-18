Send it back! Or not?
Mark Abernathy says he expects diners to be courteous when reporting service proble... Capi Peck says kitchen mistakes do happen on occasion: "We are human, and especially in a restaurant where every... Mary Beth Ringgold says, "Guest feedback is crucial to our operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy and/or Gail Kennedy? (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|kennedy
|3
|Parental Alienation Awareness Day on April 25th (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Alisha from Arkan...
|2
|Tommy Norman
|8 hr
|WoW
|1
|Jokes are flying about Clintons' 'Hillbilly' ai... (Apr '13)
|11 hr
|Ricky F
|531
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Apr 17
|Fodi
|3
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC