Schools topic of 4 NLR community meetings

The North Little Rock School Board will hold the first of four community meetings on the status and future of the school district at 5:30 p.m. today at the district's administration building, 2799 N. Poplar St. The board is looking for input from the public regarding the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in the district. Also to be discussed at the session are programs and employee benefits that are being considered for budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.