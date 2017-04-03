Restaurant Review + Photos: Zesty Nor...

Restaurant Review + Photos: Zesty North Bar menu feeds buzz

Read more: NWAonline

It's a glorious sandwich, perfectly golden brown fried crust -- thin like a cracker but with a stronger, snappier breading -- enwrapping a succulent chicken breast. The "Angry" bit comes from a "house smoked spiced sauce," similar to comeback sauce but with deeper, smokier notes balancing out the spice.

