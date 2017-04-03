Restaurant Review + Photos: Zesty North Bar menu feeds buzz
It's a glorious sandwich, perfectly golden brown fried crust -- thin like a cracker but with a stronger, snappier breading -- enwrapping a succulent chicken breast. The "Angry" bit comes from a "house smoked spiced sauce," similar to comeback sauce but with deeper, smokier notes balancing out the spice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arkansas voters clueless
|11 hr
|upyrz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|18 hr
|Team Screwfixit
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Wed
|djc
|25
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Wed
|Guest
|40
|Bucktooth Clinton Kid
|Tue
|Lucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC