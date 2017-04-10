Pot panel gives rules a final OK

Pot panel gives rules a final OK

Rules governing who gets to grow and sell medical marijuana were given final approval by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission on Tuesday, but must survive a review by lawmakers in order to go into effect on time. State lawyers have said one new provision -- to ensure dispensaries and cultivation facilities are majority-owned by Arkansans -- sets up a possible fight with the General Assembly, which rejected a bill with that same goal during this year's regular session that is now in recess.

