Pot panel gives rules a final OK
Rules governing who gets to grow and sell medical marijuana were given final approval by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission on Tuesday, but must survive a review by lawmakers in order to go into effect on time. State lawyers have said one new provision -- to ensure dispensaries and cultivation facilities are majority-owned by Arkansans -- sets up a possible fight with the General Assembly, which rejected a bill with that same goal during this year's regular session that is now in recess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Apr 6
|Team Screwfixit
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC