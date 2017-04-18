Police, first responders receive autism training
Executive Director Elissa Douglas said ILS held the training for police and other first responders who may encounter an autistic person "in the performance of their daily lives" in hopes to improve dialogue and understanding between the two. Detectives with the Conway Police Department as well as representatives from the Conway Fire Department, North Little Rock Fire Department, Conway Dispatch Center and ILS staff attended the training.
