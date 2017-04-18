Police arrest man wanted in NLR killing

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a North Little Rock man in the killing of a 44-year-old man earlier this month. Felton Earl Duncan, 28, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock, according to a police report.

