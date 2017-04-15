Other days
Hitherto, although the statutory requirement has been that property shall be assessed at full value, actual assessments have ranged from 25 to 70 per cent, the majority of counties, however, assessing at about 50 per cent. EL DORADO -- Elvin Wade Eaves, 43, of El Dorado, subject of a two-day search in connection with the alleged kidnapping and holdup of a local businessman, George C. James, was arrested at a Shreveport, La., motel early Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Leslie
|20,956
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Apr 6
|Team Screwfixit
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC