Mentor gave writer his chance
How many of us owe our careers to a person that took a chance on us over more qualified candidates? For me, that person was Jim Morriss, the longtime editor of the Morning News in Springdale. Morriss died last week, and tributes are pouring in from former employees, colleagues and proteges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Norman
|1 hr
|WoW
|1
|Jokes are flying about Clintons' 'Hillbilly' ai... (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Ricky F
|531
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Apr 17
|Fodi
|3
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
|Ulysses gore jr
|Mar '17
|Unique45
|1
|Chili's
|Mar '17
|I love them
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC