Meal-fraud prosecutors wrap up case

Meal-fraud prosecutors wrap up case

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday afternoon in the trial of two people accused of bilking millions of dollars out of a federally funded, state-administered feeding program for poor children. Assistant U.S. attorneys Jana Harris, Allison Bragg and Cameron McCree focused their last day of testimony on Anthony Leon Waits, 38, who witnesses said invited them to use the address of his North Little Rock car repair shop to support false reimbursement claims that they fed hundreds of children at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) 47 min Lizzie 4
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) 18 hr Guest 1,778
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Sun old doc 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 27 Monterray 6
Ulysses gore jr Mar 16 Unique45 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC