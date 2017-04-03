Meal-fraud prosecutors wrap up case

Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday afternoon in the trial of two people accused of bilking millions of dollars out of a federally funded, state-administered feeding program for poor children. Assistant U.S. attorneys Jana Harris, Allison Bragg and Cameron McCree focused their last day of testimony on Anthony Leon Waits, 38, who witnesses said invited them to use the address of his North Little Rock car repair shop to support false reimbursement claims that they fed hundreds of children at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.