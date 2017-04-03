Meal-fraud jury ponders 40-count case

A federal jury began deliberating Wednesday on 39 charges against a Helena-West Helena woman accused of defrauding a state-run program to feed poor children and a single, related charge against an England man. The panel of six men and six women deliberated for 3A1 2 hours Wednesday afternoon after listening to 2A1 2 hours of closing arguments in the morning.

