Little Rock seeks to restart chamber ...

Little Rock seeks to restart chamber payments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock is asking for board approval for payments to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce after taking a two-year hiatus while the constitutionality of such payments was questioned. On the Board of Directors' agenda for a vote next week is a $300,000 contract with the chamber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Haley 20,949
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
rehead from tobacco store on main st Apr 6 Team Screwfixit 2
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Apr 6 Nunya469 1,781
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 5 djc 25
News Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state Apr 4 Oh my 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC