Little Rock prepared to resume taxpay...

Little Rock prepared to resume taxpayer subsidies of LR Regional Chamber of Commerce

16 hrs ago

WHERE IT BEGAN: Jim Lynch was a plaintiff in the lawsuit that stopped city tax subsidies of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce . That led to a constitutional amendment to legalize the subsidy and the city is poised to resume payments.

