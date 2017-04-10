Investor wins $42M judgment against f...

Investor wins $42M judgment against former North Little Rock photo archivist John Rogers

William Hogan, an east Texas businessman, won a $42 million judgment on Wednesday against John Rogers, a former North Little Rock photo archivist, including more than $30 million in punitive damages. Hogan and his attorney, Ed Daniel, said they do not expect to recover much if anything from Rogers, who pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court in Chicago in March.

