Hundreds of beers to try out, food to taste at ballpark fest

Thursday Apr 13

The Arthritis Foundation's Food & Foam Fest, featuring beer, wine and food from local restaurants, takes place Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The craft beer boom has produced an astonishing variety of foam-capped flavors and that boom has been a boon to the Arthritis Foundation of Arkansas' annual Foam & Food Fest.

