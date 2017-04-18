Entertainment Notes
Producer Jayme Lemons , co-writer/actor Graham Gordy, script supervisor Peter Chan and co-writer and director Daniel Campbell film a scene from Antiquities in November. Co-writer Graham Gordy and producer Gary Newton will discuss the made-in-Arkansas film Antiquities , 6 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College's Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.
