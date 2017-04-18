Entertainment Notes

Producer Jayme Lemons , co-writer/actor Graham Gordy, script supervisor Peter Chan and co-writer and director Daniel Campbell film a scene from Antiquities in November. Co-writer Graham Gordy and producer Gary Newton will discuss the made-in-Arkansas film Antiquities , 6 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College's Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.