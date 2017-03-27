Energetic Blink 182 entertains crowd

Opening with their 2003 hit "Feeling This," California pop punk trio Blink-182 certainly had the audience feeling it Friday at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. The band covered most of the highlights from its 25-year career in an energetic set that lasted about 75 minutes, as crowdsurfers popped up atop the fans gathered on the arena floor and small mosh pits swirled intermittently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.