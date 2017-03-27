Energetic Blink 182 entertains crowd
Opening with their 2003 hit "Feeling This," California pop punk trio Blink-182 certainly had the audience feeling it Friday at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. The band covered most of the highlights from its 25-year career in an energetic set that lasted about 75 minutes, as crowdsurfers popped up atop the fans gathered on the arena floor and small mosh pits swirled intermittently.
