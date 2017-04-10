Deputies asking for help identifying ...

Deputies asking for help identifying suspects

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Benton Courier

Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking residents to help them identify two people who allegedly opened fraudulently accounts using another person's information. Deputies recently learned that credit accounts for Home Depot and Target were opened after the suspects obtained a victim's identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benton Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 49 min Big dog 20,953
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
rehead from tobacco store on main st Apr 6 Team Screwfixit 2
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Apr 6 Nunya469 1,781
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Apr 5 djc 25
News Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state Apr 4 Oh my 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,973 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC