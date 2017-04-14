CPD arrests four in prostitution sting

Each arrestee - Aisia Simone Jones, 18, of North Little Rock; Marissa Maryann Clay, 21, of Gresham, Oregon; Teresa Roberta Hardin, 41, of Little Rock; and Tiana Syaina Anthony, 21, of Portland, Oregon - faces a prostitution engages in sexual activity charge. Clay, who is currently free on a $2,585 bond, also faces possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.