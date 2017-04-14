CPD arrests four in prostitution sting

CPD arrests four in prostitution sting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Each arrestee - Aisia Simone Jones, 18, of North Little Rock; Marissa Maryann Clay, 21, of Gresham, Oregon; Teresa Roberta Hardin, 41, of Little Rock; and Tiana Syaina Anthony, 21, of Portland, Oregon - faces a prostitution engages in sexual activity charge. Clay, who is currently free on a $2,585 bond, also faces possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Herpies Outbreak in Arkansas 19 min Jon 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr New york 20,962
rehead from tobacco store on main st 16 hr Fodi 3
church of satan Apr 8 The devil loses 6
Arkansas voters clueless Apr 7 guest 2
News Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state Apr 4 Oh my 1
Ulysses gore jr Mar '17 Unique45 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC