Caterpillar To Cut 800 Jobs, Close Factory Near Chicago
Construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar last week indicated that it would close a Chicago-area factory in coming months and lay off about 800 workers. About 500 of those workers produce large loaders and compactors in Aurora, Ill., and another 150 make medium-wheel loaders, according to The Wall Street Journal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Guest
|1,778
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|old doc
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Ulysses gore jr
|Mar 16
|Unique45
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC