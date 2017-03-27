Caterpillar To Cut 800 Jobs, Close Fa...

Caterpillar To Cut 800 Jobs, Close Factory Near Chicago

Read more: Manufacturing.net

Construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar last week indicated that it would close a Chicago-area factory in coming months and lay off about 800 workers. About 500 of those workers produce large loaders and compactors in Aurora, Ill., and another 150 make medium-wheel loaders, according to The Wall Street Journal .

