British Man Says He Bought Plot Of Land In North Little Rock While Drunk
A British man has taken the drunken online purchase to the next level by claiming to have bought a random plot of land in North Little Rock. Reddit user, Mark Hall otherwise known as Coffeeisforclosers_, posted on the Little Rock subreddit asking if anyone in the group knew where the plot of land was.
