2 words added to proposal on I-30
A proposed construction project on the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will include "major widening" and could require future construction on other parts of the area's interstates, according to a proposed amendment to central Arkansas' long-range transportation plan. The Regional Planning Advisory Council, which is an arm of Metroplan, voted Wednesday to recommend to the full Metroplan board that the proposed amendment be sent out to solicit public comment next month.
