1927 flood changed course of state, U.S.

Part of the Baring Cross Bridge between North Little Rock and Little Rock was swept away on April 21, 1927, along with 15 freight cars loaded with coal, which had been positioned in hopes that the extra weight would steady the bridge as the swollen Arkansas River raged. Growing up in North Little Rock, and later as head of the city's History Commission, Sandra Taylor-Smith has heard and studied many tales about the "Great Flood of 1927" that spilled Arkansas River waters into the city's downtown and low-lying neighborhoods.

