You Can Be Either Christian or Nativist)
The Sacramento church of an evangelical pastor who led a prayer at Donald Trump's inauguration is offering beds for congregants who need a safe haven from immigration raids or domestic violence. Pastors at New Season Christian Worship Center set up thirty cots in two large rooms just days after the President issued his January executive order that expanded federal deportation policy.
