Watch Against Me!'s Kaleidoscopic 'Haunting, Haunted, Haunts' Video

Against Me! released a kaleidoscopic, animated video for "Haunting, Haunted, Haunts," a visceral track from the punk-rock quartet's seventh album, Shape Shift With Me . When Against Me! singer's gender dysphoria first struck, how Bruce Springsteen helped her tune out haters and more from candid new autobiography Director Margherita Ballarin, who previously helmed the band's clip for "Two Coffins," translates singer Laura Jane Grace's angst into objects like flowers, skulls, flames and tumbling dominos.

