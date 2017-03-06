Utility Trailer upbeat as 2017 begins
The 4000AE flatbed, introduced during the second half of 2016, is one of the new products Utility brought to the market last year. The combo trailer saves more than 500 pounds in part by replacing steel crossmembers with a new design that uses 3" and 4" aluminum crossmembers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trailer/Body Builders.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Rip angela calhoun
|Mar 2
|She is Satan
|1
|Woman found dead
|Mar 2
|Resident
|3
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC