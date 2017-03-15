Two killed in wrong-way accident on Main Street bridge
North Little Rock police say two people are dead in a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian on the Main Street bridge. Sgt. Brian Dedrick says a truck was going the wrong way on the bridge when the vehicle hit an individual riding a bike just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
