Two killed in wrong-way accident on Main Street bridge

North Little Rock police say two people are dead in a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian on the Main Street bridge. Sgt. Brian Dedrick says a truck was going the wrong way on the bridge when the vehicle hit an individual riding a bike just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

