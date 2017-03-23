Troopers: Car went wrong way on freeway
Arkansas State Police said an intoxicated Little Rock woman was arrested early Thursday after she drove about 13 miles in the wrong direction on interstates in Pulaski County. Authorities tried to stop Ritha Vitalis Ntemi, 30, about 2:55 a.m. as she drove north in the southbound lane of Interstate 430 near Stagecoach Road in Little Rock, state police spokesman Liz Chapman said.
