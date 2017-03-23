Troopers: Car went wrong way on freeway

Troopers: Car went wrong way on freeway

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas State Police said an intoxicated Little Rock woman was arrested early Thursday after she drove about 13 miles in the wrong direction on interstates in Pulaski County. Authorities tried to stop Ritha Vitalis Ntemi, 30, about 2:55 a.m. as she drove north in the southbound lane of Interstate 430 near Stagecoach Road in Little Rock, state police spokesman Liz Chapman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 4 hr Jungle Juice Johnson 32
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr WPWW 20,924
Arkansas State Police 9 hr concerned citizen 1
naacp 19 hr truth 3
News Central Arkansas Water CEO Tad Bohannon Keeps R... Wed NOTHAPPY 1
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare Tue Capt Obvious 4
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Tue Capt Obvious 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC