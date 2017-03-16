the Weekend Ten

the Weekend Ten

The parade is short but the party is long as Hot Springs presents the 14th annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday in downtown Hot Springs. This year's parade features grand marshal Alfonso Ribeiro and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

