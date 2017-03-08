Testing regulations for medical pot c...

Testing regulations for medical pot concern some

A state legislator and a former state Supreme Court justice said Friday that they're concerned that proposed Board of Health regulations governing the testing of medical marijuana may be too strict. "If we regulate this to the point where it costs so much that people can't afford it, people might as well have not have voted for it," former Supreme Court Justice Paul Danielson said.

