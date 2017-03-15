Suspect's $500,000 bail upheld

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright on Monday declined to reduce a teenage murder suspect's $500,000 bail after a North Little Rock detective said the 17-year-old boy admitted to shooting the victim because he'd lost a fistfight. Anthony Fredrick Williams of Little Rock has been jailed since his Jan. 5 arrest at his West 13th Street home, about two weeks after 19-year-old Tyrone Leon Barnett of North Little Rock was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.