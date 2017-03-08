State VA fires 2 supervisors at North Little Rock home
The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs recently fired two supervisors at the newly opened nursing home for veterans in North Little Rock, a department spokesman confirmed Thursday. Rebecca Clark, the director of nursing, and Carrie Amber Havens, the recreational activities supervisor at the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock, were fired because of "performance issues," said Sarah Jones, public affairs director at the state VA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 19
|LSSLSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC