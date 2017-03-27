State board fines LR, NLR on fuel stations
The state Plant Board has fined the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock $800 each for failing for the second consecutive year to have state-required annual inspections and permits for the cities' compressed natural gas fueling stations. Both cities received warning letters for the first offense in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trucker
|32 min
|local
|2
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Capt Obvious
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Mar 26
|Honestly
|5
|Ulysses gore jr
|Mar 16
|Unique45
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC