State board fines LR, NLR on fuel stations

State board fines LR, NLR on fuel stations

The state Plant Board has fined the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock $800 each for failing for the second consecutive year to have state-required annual inspections and permits for the cities' compressed natural gas fueling stations. Both cities received warning letters for the first offense in 2015.

