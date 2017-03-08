Snow, sleet forecast for north Arkansas

Snow, sleet forecast for north Arkansas

A woman walks through heavy snow Friday in Philadelphia, which was hit by a system that dumped snow on much of the Northeast. Snow is in the forecast tonight for northern Arkansas, with as much as 2 inches accumulating before melting early Sunday.

