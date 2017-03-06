Small Cab Company Takes on City Hall - and Wins

In a story of David versus Goliath, a small taxi company challenged a city protected monopoly - and came out on top. Judge David Laser of the Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled in Arkansas Taxi entrepreneur Ken Leininger's favor, striking down a provision of Little Rock's city law that effectively prohibited anyone except Greater Little Rock Transportation Services, LLC from operating a taxi in Arkansas' capital city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Business Trends.