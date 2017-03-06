Small Cab Company Takes on City Hall ...

Small Cab Company Takes on City Hall - and Wins

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Small Business Trends

In a story of David versus Goliath, a small taxi company challenged a city protected monopoly - and came out on top. Judge David Laser of the Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled in Arkansas Taxi entrepreneur Ken Leininger's favor, striking down a provision of Little Rock's city law that effectively prohibited anyone except Greater Little Rock Transportation Services, LLC from operating a taxi in Arkansas' capital city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Business Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Now_What- 20,876
Health Care services Available Sat Nina 1
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Mar 3 Male reg silver lab 2
Rip angela calhoun Mar 2 She is Satan 1
Woman found dead Mar 2 Resident 3
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC