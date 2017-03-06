Small Cab Company Takes on City Hall - and Wins
In a story of David versus Goliath, a small taxi company challenged a city protected monopoly - and came out on top. Judge David Laser of the Pulaski County Circuit Court ruled in Arkansas Taxi entrepreneur Ken Leininger's favor, striking down a provision of Little Rock's city law that effectively prohibited anyone except Greater Little Rock Transportation Services, LLC from operating a taxi in Arkansas' capital city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Business Trends.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Health Care services Available
|Sat
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Rip angela calhoun
|Mar 2
|She is Satan
|1
|Woman found dead
|Mar 2
|Resident
|3
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC