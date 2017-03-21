School-intervention proposals endorsed

Arkansas would use more than standardized tests to assess a school's performance under a collection of bills that advanced in the Legislature on Monday. And if a school fell short, the Department of Education would have more options to remedy the situation, according to the legislation.

