Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
Proposed budget cuts released Thursday morning by the White House have caused some hand-wringing among public housing officials in Arkansas, who noted a 13.2 percent proposed cut for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. President Donald Trump's 2018 budget requests $40.7 billion in discretionary funding for HUD, a $6.2 billion decrease from 2017 -- a deduction the White House called a "commitment to fiscal responsibility."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|Vato Loco
|20,906
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|Longhaul
|5
|Ulysses gore jr
|Thu
|Unique45
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 14
|there
|21
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC