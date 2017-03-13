Principal named at Parkview High

Randy Rutherford, the principal of North Little Rock High School since 2014, is Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore's choice for principal at Parkview High School. Rutherford, 55, will succeed Dexter Booth in the Parkview job when Booth retires at the end of this school year, the Little Rock District announced Thursday.

