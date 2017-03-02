Pot-smoking ban advances

Pot-smoking ban advances

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow , waits for a vote from the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on his proposal to ban smoking of medical marijuana.At right is Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Bull Shoals. A Senate committee advanced legislation banning the smoking of medical marijuana and the manufacturing of edible products -- both actions over the objections of the lawmaker tasked with organizing medical-marijuana legislation in the House.

