Pot-smoking ban advances
Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow , waits for a vote from the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on his proposal to ban smoking of medical marijuana.At right is Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Bull Shoals. A Senate committee advanced legislation banning the smoking of medical marijuana and the manufacturing of edible products -- both actions over the objections of the lawmaker tasked with organizing medical-marijuana legislation in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|debit
|20,864
|Rip angela calhoun
|Thu
|She is Satan
|1
|Woman found dead
|Thu
|Resident
|3
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC