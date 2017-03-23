Police chase from North Little Rock t...

Police chase from North Little Rock to Grant County ends with shooting of suspect

Thursday Mar 23

KARK reports here on a police chase that began with a domestic abuse report in Jacksonville and ended in Grant County with a fatal shooting of a suspect. Events began with a Jacksonville woman's report that her boyfriend had assaulted her and stolen her car.

