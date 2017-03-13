Plea on 5 counts nets probation for woman

A former North Little Rock woman shot by police after pointing a gun at them pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated assault on Monday for threatening the officers with the weapon. Cierra Polizzi, 25, was sentenced to five years on probation and fined $1,000 in an agreement to plead guilty to the five charges, each a Class D felony that carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.