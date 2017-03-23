Plastic bags requested for homeless aid

Staff members at North Little Rock's William F. Laman Public Library System are asking people to donate plastic bags and help it turn them into mats for people who are homeless. The program is more of a reuse, rather than recycling, program, putting to use the plastic bags that aren't as easy to recycle as other materials.

