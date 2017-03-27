Pharmacists in pot dispensaries passes

Pharmacists in pot dispensaries passes

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Rep. Clint Penzo explains his bill in the House chamber Tuesday to require medical marijuana dispensaries to provide a pharmacist consultant. The measure was approved, 81-8.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 22 hr Capt Obvious 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mon Monterray 6
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... Mar 26 Honestly 5
Ulysses gore jr Mar 16 Unique45 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC