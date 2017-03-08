Parts of Arkansas at risk for severe ...

Parts of Arkansas at risk for severe weather tonight; wintry mix possible this weekend

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock says severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday across the northern half of Arkansas. A larger swath of north Arkansas now faces an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday night and into early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Pulaski County was issued at March 11 at 2:46AM CST

