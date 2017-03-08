Other days
Mr. Gerlach announced himself as a candidate for municipal judge yesterday and paid his fee of $50 for getting his name on the ticket. a Peace Pilgrim, the silver-haired walker for peace who has twice before stopped over in Little Rock during her travels, paid a return visit Sunday.
