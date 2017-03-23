North Little Rock notebook
After the unexpected death of the fire chief, Mayor Joe Smith said last week that he hadn't yet formulated a plan to fill the position. "We want to make sure his family is taken care of first," Smith said.
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|guest
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Megan
|3
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|17 hr
|Guest
|37
|naacp
|Mar 23
|truth
|3
|Central Arkansas Water CEO Tad Bohannon Keeps R...
|Mar 22
|NOTHAPPY
|1
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|4
