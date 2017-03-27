North Little Rock council approves de...

North Little Rock council approves deal for $16M downtown apartment complex

ERC Holdings LLC entered into an agreement Monday with the North Little Rock City Council to build a $16 million apartment complex named Thrive Argenta that is to fit with the city's vision for creating a more vibrant downtown. The 162-unit development will be on the former site of the Prime Quality Feeds mill between East Fourth and East Fifth streets and Poplar and Magnolia streets, one block off Main Street.

